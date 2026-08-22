Watch: ATEEZ Takes 5th Win For 'BAD' On 'Music Core'; Performances By ENHYPEN, OURBIRTHDAY, And More

ATEEZ has won a fifth music show trophy for “BAD”!

On the August 22 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “This & That,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” ATEEZ ultimately took the win with a total of 7,322 points.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

Today’s episode also marked AND2BLE’s Kim Gyuvin and TWS’s Dohoon’s last day as MCs.

Watch a clip of the winner announcement and the two MCs’ farewell greetings below!

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, OURBIRTHDAY, KiiiKiii, KISS OF LIFE, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, Wonho, Lee Seok Hoon & Lee Joon & DinDin, AtHeart, ASTRO’s MJ, ONEWE, Mashiro, ODD YOUTH, AxMxP, UDTT, A.C.E’s Junhee, B:DAWN, Splayit, and Han Tey.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

KISS OF LIFE – “WHAT!”

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi – “Bish Bash Bosh”

Wonho – “Answer”

Lee Seok Hoon & Lee Joon & DinDin – “Together”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

ASTRO’s MJ – “Ghosting”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE”

ODD YOUTH – “can’t go back”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

UDTT – “Drift away”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “GET OUT” (featuring WOW)

Splayit – “Last bus”

B:DAWN – “Weather In June”

Han Tey – “Life Shot”