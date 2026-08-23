'Flex X Cop 2' Ratings Soar To New All-Time High As 'Spooky In Love' Heads Into Finale

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” continues to gain steam!

On August 22, the popular drama once again earned the highest viewership ratings of Season 2 thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, “Flex x Cop 2” scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent for its latest episode, marking a new personal record for the season.

However, first place in the time slot went to MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer,” which kicked off the second half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 8.8 percent.

tvN’s “Spooky in Love,” which has just one episode left to go, fell to an average nationwide rating of 5.5 percent ahead of its series finale.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” achieved its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the drama was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday, scoring an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Love on the Menu” below:

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