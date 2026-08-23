Billlie's Haruna To Temporarily Halt All Activities Due To Health

Billlie’s Haruna will be going on a temporary hiatus due to her health.

On August 22, Mystic Story announced that Haruna would be halting all activities for the time being due to health reasons.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is Mystic. We are announcing that Billlie member Haruna, an artist under our agency, will be halting her activities due to health reasons. In accordance with a doctor’s opinion that Haruna needs sufficient rest and stability, it has been decided that she will be halting her activities for the time being in order to focus on her recovery. This decision was made after plenty of discussion with our artist’s health as our top priority, and we will do our utmost to give Haruna the support and care she needs in order to make a full recovery. As a result, Billlie will be carrying out their official schedule as a six-member group consisting of Siyoon, Sheon, Tsuki, Moon Sua, Haram, and Suhyeon for the time being. Regarding the timing of [Haruna’s] return to activities, we will make an announcement after sufficiently examining the progress of her recovery. We ask for fans’ generous understanding. Thank you.

Wishing Haruna a speedy and full recovery!