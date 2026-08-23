EXID's Hani Makes A Drunken Confession To Ha Seok Jin In 'Love On The Menu'

Ha Seok Jin and EXID’s Hani may have broken up in “Love on the Menu,” but their story is far from over!

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” is a drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously on “Love on the Menu,” Kim Moo Jin decided to make a fresh start with Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Joo Yeon), but he was unable to hide his sorrow at realizing that things had truly ended between him and Han Gyu Rim. Meanwhile, Han Gyu Rim calmly shared her feelings for Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) with her young son.

On the next episode of the drama, Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim will struggle with their lingering feelings for each other as they remain drawn to one another despite their breakup.

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode, Kim Moo Jin stands by an intoxicated Han Gyu Rim’s side at a crosswalk. Emboldened by the alcohol, Han Gyu Rim pours her heart out in a drunken confession that leaves Kim Moo Jin visibly shaken.

To find out what sort of confession Han Gyu Rim makes while under the influence—and how it will change her relationship with Kim Moo Jin—catch the next episode of “Love on the Menu” on August 23 at 8 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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