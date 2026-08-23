'Spooky In Love' Stars Say Goodbye + Tease What To Look Forward To In Tonight's Finale

The stars of tvN’s “Spooky in Love” have shared their thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

With just one episode of the drama left to go, leads Park Eun Bin, Yang Se Jong, and Ong Seong Wu all took the time to share their final farewells.

Park Eun Bin began by expressing her gratitude to the drama’s viewers, saying, “Thank you to everyone who watched ‘Spooky in Love’ up until now.” She continued, “I’m especially grateful to everyone who recognized Yeo Ri’s loneliness and warmly rooted for her love. I hope the fond interest viewers have given us continues until the end.”

Looking back on his experience filming the drama, Yang Se Jong nostalgically remarked, “I filmed [‘Spooky in Love’] with a smile together with the director, cast, and crew on set, and now the finale is already approaching. For me, ‘Spooky in Love’ was a drama where I truly laughed a lot on set.”

He continued, “I hope everyone I worked with on set is happy and healthy. I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who is watching our drama right now and will stay tuned until the end.”

Ong Seong Wu, who took on his first villain role in “Spooky in Love,” commented, “This was my first miniseries in a really long time, and the experience of feeling nervous each and every week felt new and unfamiliar. I wanted to show a new side of myself through the character of Kang Min Hwan, so I’m curious and looking forward to seeing how the character will be remembered after the drama ends.”

As for what viewers should keep an eye on in the finale, Park Eun Bin teased, “I hope you’ll keep an eye on whether Cheon Yeo Ri is given a life where she no longer has to see ghosts and whether she’ll finally be able to return to living an ordinary life.”

Meanwhile, Yang Se Jong and Ong Seong Wu asked viewers to pay attention to Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook’s story, along with the final fate of Kang Min Hwan.

The final episode of “Spooky in Love” will air on August 23 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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