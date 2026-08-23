Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Create Fond Memories In Nostalgic 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' Teaser

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new teaser in the form of video footage recorded by the characters!

“Four Hands” is a piano term referring to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The new teaser features camcorder footages that were taken at the music room at Korea Arts High School. The adorable and playful video begins with Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo smiling playfully at the camera, which Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri) appears to be recording with. Choi Jeong Yo shyly says, “Why are you filming?”

The shaky clip features everyday moments from Kang Pio, Choi Jeong Yo, and Hong Jae In’s school days, from clips of them playing the piano to them smiling and waving at each other.

Check out the video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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