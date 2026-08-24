5 Times Episodes 5-6 Of 'My Bias, My Boss' Indicated The Endgame

Episodes 5 and 6 of “My Bias, My Boss” may have finally given viewers a clearer idea of where the drama’s central romance is headed! While Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min) makes increasingly romantic gestures for Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), from going live to tell her about his feelings to proposing that they give their relationship a real chance, Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon) and Nam Da Reum continue to grow closer through their quieter, more intimate moments together.

With Nam Da Reum becoming increasingly comfortable around Kang Ha Gi and even finding herself comparing him to Lee Chan, these latest episodes may have dropped some major hints about who could ultimately win her heart.

Here are five times “My Bias, My Boss” episodes 5 and 6 indicated the endgame.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Lee Chan goes on live to talk to Nam Da Reum

In the previous episodes, it was Lee Chan bringing Nam Da Reum to his house to prepare a meal for her, despite not knowing how to cook. Later, he puts his headphones on her head and gives her an exclusive listening party experience for his unreleased music. And finally, in the recent episode, he goes live in front of millions of people to speak to Nam Da Reum.

Romantic? 100 percent.

After the previous episode, where Lee Chan’s ex-girlfriend ruins his date with Nam Da Reum, Lee Chan tries to contact her. He asks her to meet him one time before he leaves the city for work. However, Nam Da Reum, who is extremely embarrassed about raising her hopes too high on their date, rejects the idea and tells him they can meet after he comes back. But instead of waiting until then, Lee Chan gets on the live. He knows Nam Da Reum would be watching, so he pours out his heart and tells her how much she means to him.

Romantic? Not really.

The going-on-live scene actually emphasizes the distance between Nam Da Reum and Lee Chan more than ever before. He has to talk to her through an artist-to-fan communication platform. It really makes the audience wonder if Nam Da Reum would ever be able to see him as someone other than her bias.

Kang Ha Gi sees Nam Da Reum for who she is

One of the things that the audience has been expecting since the beginning of “My Bias, My Boss” is for Nam Da Reum to save APPELLO from some crises down the line, and that theory is already proving to be true. But the best part is that Nam Da Reum’s actions to save the company from sabotage are indirectly bringing her closer to Kang Ha Gi.

Firstly, in the previous episode, it was simply Kang Ha Gi seeing her working hard on the online fashion show marketing and realizing she is not a spy. However, in the recent episodes during their short out-of-town trip, the pair finally learns more about each other.

In episode 5, SE Trading, APPELLO’s competitor, steals their idea for an upcoming fashion event. While trying to brainstorm a new idea, Kang Ha Gi spots Nam Da Reum’s silk cord keychain and decides to showcase maedeup, the traditional Korean art of decorative hand-knotting craft, for the project instead. And guess who knows a skilled maedeup artisan? Ting, ting, ting! Nam Da Reum.

Nam Da Reum takes him to her hometown, to her high school, and even opens up about the loneliness she experienced and her first love. She also saves him from students who are hell-bent on taking selfies with him.

This is something that Nam Da Reum has not been able to do with Lee Chan. With him, she is always shown on edge and trying to act proper, but with Kang Ha Gi, she can be herself, and that makes their bond so special. Together they learn the art of maedeup and end up completing the love knot together. It cannot get any clearer than this!

Lee Chan shows where his priorities lie

Here’s a question: if you liked someone but knew your friend was also interested in the same person, would you step back or still shoot your shot? Well, in Lee Chan’s case, he shoots his shot.

After Lee Chan gets back to Seoul and tries to meet Nam Da Reum, his employee informs him that Da Reum has gone out of the city with Kang Ha Gi for a business trip. He shows up at the spot and catches Kang Ha Gi and Nam Da Reum standing in the middle of the street. Just by looking at Kang Ha Gi, Lee Chan can tell that his friend is interested in Nam Da Reum, but he ruins their moment.

Later, he goes on to confess to Nam Da Reum, saying he wants to give them a proper chance. And they do end up going on a few dates; however, something feels a bit off.

The first date starts off nicely, with Lee Chan trying to act all manly in front of Nam Da Reum but jumping like a scaredy-cat during the horror movie scenes and taking her to a convenience store to get something warm to drink. Their interactions are cute! But when his fans show up, he leaves Nam Da Reum hanging. This one instance can easily be justified: Lee Chan is a celebrity, and he cannot simply tell his fans that he is on a date. Fair enough.

However, for their second date, he takes Da Reum to a high-end restaurant and ends the date shortly afterward to meet a director instead. While this instance doesn’t make him an toxic boyfriend, it does show where his priorities lie.

Nam Da Reum is falling for her Boss

There is simply nothing more romantic than being able to be your true self in front of someone. And even Nam Da Reum agrees with this because she tells Kang Ha Gi how jealous she is of girls who can be themselves in front of their partners. And while Nam Da Reum might not have noticed it, she is slowly becoming that person with Kang Ha Gi because he is always there for her.

Another huge sign of her true feelings is that while being on a date with Lee Chan, she thinks of Kang Ha Gi. When she sees Lee Chan with the stray kittens, her mind instantly goes to how Kang Ha Gi acted. She is comparing both leads unconsciously, and Kang Ha Gi is winning.

The parallels make everything clear

One thing that the audience can’t help but notice is how the creator of “My Bias, My Boss” gives parallel scenes to show the audience the difference between the two leads. Nam Da Reum says, “I am fine,” to both male leads, and while one believes her, the other knows she is not feeling fine.

There is also the iconic scene used often in romance media, where the female lead admires the scenery, and the male lead says it is beautiful while looking at the female lead. The same scene happens with both Lee Chan and Kang Ha Gi. But only Kang Ha Gi says, “Yes, it is beautiful,” while looking at Nam Da Reum, proving which man actually loves her and which one is merely infatuated with the idea of being with someone who has liked them for a decade.

Overall, while Lee Chan’s pursuit of Nam Da Reum has given us some K-pop-stan-fantasy romance, his attraction toward her still seems somewhat conditional. Unlike Kang Ha Gi, who appears to be growing closer to Nam Da Reum because of who she truly is, Lee Chan seems drawn to the idea of being with someone who has loved him for 12 years and would seemingly never leave him.

But with Lee Chan now actively pursuing Nam Da Reum, things are bound to get even more interesting once Kang Ha Gi realizes that his friend is after the same person. Will their friendship survive the love triangle, and more importantly, will Nam Da Reum finally realize where her heart truly lies? Only this week will tell.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “My Bias My Boss,” “Your Summer, My Storm,” and “The Affair was Just the Beginning.”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands, Two Sonatas,” “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “A Love Other Than Yours,” and “One-Room TA.”