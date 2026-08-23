Watch: Stray Kids Takes 6th Win For 'This & That' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ENHYPEN, Kim Jae Joong, And More

Watch: Stray Kids Takes 6th Win For "This & That" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By ENHYPEN, Kim Jae Joong, And More

Music
Aug 23, 2026
by E Cha

Stray Kids has won a sixth music show trophy for “This & That”!

On the August 23 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “This & That,” ATEEZ’s “BAD,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” Stray Kids ultimately took the win with a total of 4,790 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, JYJ’s Kim Jae Joong, OURBIRTHDAY, KiiiKiii, KISS OF LIFE, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, Wonho, Mashiro, AtHeart, ODD YOUTH, ASTRO’s MJ, ONEWE, UDTT, The Wind, AxMxP, A.C.E’s Junhee, =LOVE, Eun Ga Eun & Park Hyun Ho, and Splayit.

Check out their performances below!

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

JYJ’s Kim Jae Joong – “Tonight”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

KISS OF LIFE – “WHAT!”

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi – “Bish Bash Bosh”

Wonho – “Answer”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE” (featuring Bobby)

AtHeart – “3!4!”

ODD YOUTH – “can’t go back”

ASTRO’s MJ – “Ghosting”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

UDTT – “Drift away”

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

A.C.E’s Junhee – “GET OUT” (featuring WOW)

=LOVE – “Koi, Hajimemashita.”

Eun Ga Eun & Park Hyun Ho – “Love Love”

Splayit – “Last bus”

=LOVE
A.C.E
ASTRO
AtHeart
AxMxP
ENHYPEN
Eun Ga Eun
Inkigayo
Junhee (A.C.E)
JYJ
KiiiKiii
Kim Jae Joong
KISS OF LIFE
Mashiro
Mimi
MJ (ASTRO)
ODD YOUTH
Oh My Girl
ONEWE
OURBIRTHDAY
Park Hyun Ho
Splayit
Stray Kids
The Wind
UDTT
Wonho

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