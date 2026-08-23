'A Shop For Killers 2' And 'Spooky In Love' Dominate Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“A Shop for Killers 2” and “Spooky in Love” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the third week in a row, Disney+’s “A Shop for Killers 2” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “A Shop for Killers 2” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but it also dominated the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where its stars swept the top two spots and claimed four spots in this week’s top 10. Jung Yun Ha shot to No. 1, followed by Lee Dong Wook at No. 2, Kim Hye Jun at No. 8, and Hyunri at No. 9.

Notably, Kim Hye Jun once again claimed two separate spots in the top 10: in addition to taking No. 8 for her performance in “A Shop for Killers 2,” she also held onto her spot at No. 10 for her starring turn in “My Bias, My Boss”—which rose to No. 5 on this week’s drama list.

After “A Shop for Killers 2,” the next highest-ranking spots on both lists went to “Spooky in Love,” which remained No. 2 on the drama list this week. Meanwhile, leads Park Eun Bin and Yang Se Jong ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

Netflix’s “Our Sticky Love” held steady at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Ha Young and Jung Hae In ranking No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” maintained its position at No. 4 on the drama list this week, and leading lady Kong Hyo Jin rose to No. 5 on the actor list.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s new series “A Trap Called Desire” debuted at No. 9 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Disney+ “A Shop for Killers 2” tvN “Spooky in Love” Netflix “Our Sticky Love” MBC “A Bona Fide Killer” tvN “My Bias, My Boss” SBS “Flex x Cop 2” JTBC “The Apartment Job” KBS2 “Love on the Menu” KBS2 “A Trap Called Desire” Coupang Play “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Jung Yun Ha (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Lee Dong Wook (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Park Eun Bin (“Spooky in Love”) Yang Se Jong (“Spooky in Love”) Kong Hyo Jin (“A Bona Fide Killer”) Ha Young (“Our Sticky Love”) Jung Hae In (“Our Sticky Love”) Kim Hye Jun (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Hyunri (“A Shop for Killers 2”) Kim Hye Jun (“My Bias, My Boss”)

Watch full episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “A Bona Fide Killer” here:

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“Love on the Menu” here:

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And “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” below!

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