Former Gavy NJ Member Gunji Announces Marriage With Beautiful Photos

Former Gavy NJ member Gunji is getting married!

On April 23, Gunji took to Instagram to announce that she was planning to tie the knot this October.

In addition to sharing several photos of herself with her fiancé, Gunji posted the following message:

Hello, this is Gunji.

This October, I’ll become a bride.

I used to be completely focused on music and knew nothing of the ways of the world. After working hard to chase my dreams during my twenties, I’m now spending my thirties sharing the music that I love.

Along the way, I met someone who rooted for my dreams more than anyone, whose values and direction in life aligned well with my own, and we have promised to spend the rest of our lives together.

Having someone to walk by my side from now on truly gives me a sense of security.

I’m truly grateful to everyone who gave me their unchanging support from the moment I started singing up until now, no matter what form I took.

It was thanks to all of your support that I was able to keep taking on new challenges.

I’ll spend this time well, and I’m sure there will come a day when I greet you with good music again, right?

I wish I could meet each and every one of you to convey this in person, but I feel a bit cautious, so I haven’t been able to contact everyone.

If, by any chance, I haven’t been able to contact you, please feel free to reach out to me.

We will live wisely and happily together.