KATSEYE Sets Record On Billboard 200 As 'WILD' Debuts At No. 1

KATSEYE has just made Billboard 200 history with their first-ever No. 1 album!

On August 23 local time, Billboard announced that KATSEYE’s new EP “WILD” had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the group’s first album ever to top the chart.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “WILD” earned a total of 170,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on August 20, marking a new career high for KATSEYE.

The EP’s total score consisted of 145,000 traditional album sales—making it the best-selling album of the week in the United States and marking another personal record for the group— and 24,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 26.95 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week. The album also racked up 500 track equivalent album (TEA) units in its first week.

Notably, “WILD” has achieved the largest week by units for an all-female group since the Billboard 200 first began ranking by units in December 2015. Additionally, “WILD” earned the biggest pure album sales week for an all-female group since TWICE’s “READY TO BE” three years ago (which debuted with 146,000 traditional album sales in its first week back in 2023).

“WILD” is KATSEYE’s second top 10 album and third chart entry overall on the Billboard 200, which the group previously entered with “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” (which peaked at No. 98) and “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” (No. 4).

Congratulations to KATSEYE on their impressive new record!

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