5 Must-Watch Meta BLs For A Deep‑Dive Into The Genre

It might sound like a tongue twister, but meta BLs are BLs that know they are a BL.

In other words, these are BLs that intentionally comment on BL storytelling and the genre’s identity: They can break the fourth wall, parody beloved BL tropes and clichés, or tell a BL story through the setting of making an actual BL. Basically, these are BLs perfectly suited for watchers who want to celebrate the genre or take a deep dive into how BL works.

If you’re ready to try a meta BL for yourself or are already a meta expert, these are five of the most BL BLs in existence worth adding to your watch list:

Released in 2021, “A Man Who Defies the World of BL” is one of the most iconic meta BLs out there to this day. It’s a crash course in BL logic, clichés, and archetypes delivered in the funniest way possible. Arguably, no BL has BL’d harder than this multi-season Japanese series.

It tells the story of a loner university student named Mob (Inukai Atsuhiro), who is no more than an average side character until he stumbles upon a life‑changing realization: he’s in a manga, and not just any manga, a BL.

All around him, Mob starts to notice that guys are pursuing other guys, clichés are happening everywhere all the time, and couples are forming whenever two guys accidentally brush shoulders or lock eyes. Any conversation about girls somehow naturally shifts to a conversation about boys, and the girls at school have a weak presence, as if they are NPCs.

Mob tries to stay apart from it all and remain an insignificant side character, but the world of BL has other plans for him. Surrounded by a sea of men made for BL, he’s dangerously close to becoming a main character, and a main character in this world needs one thing: a love interest.

All that’s left to do is to protect himself and his adorable, unaware younger brother from the terribly handsome and very persistent men who continue to approach them. To fight off the BL plots and tropes, he must become an expert in BL.

Why it’s worth the watch:

The World of BL is insanely creative and will never fail to catch you off guard and make you laugh through Mob’s determination to not let the story he is trapped in rewrite his love life. It pokes fun at the genre but is also clearly passionate and proud of BL.

This show is a treat for any longtime BL fans because everything is hilariously on point. It’s unserious chaotic comedy in every episode, but the cheesy romantic moments somehow still land. You’ll be rooting for these couples, no matter how manufactured they feel. There’s a charm in the cliché, and this show owns that.

When you’re done, “The World of BL 2” and 3 continue Mob’s story. Will Mob beat the BL system or succumb to a handsome guy?

Start watching “A Man Who Defies the World of BL” now:

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2. “I Became the Main Role of a BL Drama”

These days, Japanese BLs are known for giving away the show’s premise via an unusually long title, and “I Became the Lead in a BL” is no different! In this meta J-BL, a lead role in a BL adaptation of a popular manga gets dropped into the lap of rookie actor Aoyanagi Hajime (Akutsu Nichika). Even more of a surprise to Aoyanagi is that he’ll be starring alongside a famous actor with way more credentials, Akafuji Yuichiro (Abe Alan).

According to the drama script, it’s a neighbors-to-lovers plot where they end up living together under the same roof and find they like each other. The director and producers behind the show are very passionate about making the live adaptation of the manga a success, and their energy adds to the fun of this show.

However, an unexpected issue arises. During Aoyanagi and Akafuji’s first takes, it’s not the rookie Aoyanagi that is making mistakes or struggling to keep up, but it’s Akafuji who seems off. He’s delivering his lines, but it’s suspiciously stiff and distant. What’s really going on here? Well, there’s a secret involved.

Aoyanagi thinks he is the problem and, for whatever reason, Akafuji doesn’t like him. However, the truth is that Akafuji has had a longtime crush on Aoyanagi. In fact, he’s pretty much reached fanboy status, but he keeps it a secret.

Because the on-screen chemistry between their characters is off, the producers suggest they live together, like the very characters they are playing. The goal is to become more comfortable with each other, but little does Aoyanagi know that his co-star struggles just being in the same room with him.

Why it’s worth the watch:

Along with the fun meta premise, the show gives a painfully accurate depiction of what it’s like to have an overwhelming crush on someone and have no idea how to handle it when they are close. The internal dialogue between the characters, which is always hilariously on different wavelengths, brings peak humor to this show. This gives a more lighthearted and funny look at the scenario of two BL actors falling in love, so it’s great if you want to skip the heavier stuff and just laugh.

For a similar co-worker crush setup, add “Cherry Magic!” to your list:

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“Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me” is a new Japanese BL about an unsuspecting high school student who gets caught writing a BL in which the main character is based on the school’s popular boy.

Suzuki Hajime (Koizumi Kosaku) is a quiet loner who reads and writes BL but says he has no interest in dating a guy in real life. For his current work, he chooses his popular and very gorgeous classmate Serizawa Haruto (Shisaka Ryoto) as the lead. That’s all well and good until Serizawa happens upon Suzuki’s BL journal.

Suzuki fears Serizawa will be disgusted or even hate him, and his fears make sense. Not only is he a total overthinker, but he’s been hurt by friends in the past when word got around that he enjoys BL. Suzuki has kept his passion a secret ever since.

The plot twist? Serizawa isn’t mad at all. He is actually a BL reader himself and is interested in why Suzuki chose him. Suzuki’s surprise quadruples when Serizawa requests to be the first person to read Suzuki’s work. Reluctantly, Suzuki agrees, because he sort of (definitely) owes Serizawa for using him as a character without asking. You reap what you sow, Suzuki!

Why it’s worth the watch:

This sweet and cute Japanese BL hides a deeper conversation about the stigmas and judgments put onto BL fans, but you can take this show as seriously or as lightheartedly as you want. In terms of meta, this show explores what it’s like to like BL in secret as a guy, the fears he faces, and the love he has for the genre that watchers can all relate to. If you liked “Takara-kun & Amagi-kun” or “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close To,” this show gives similar vibes but with the added meta element.

Start watching “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me” now:

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“Deep In” is another BL about BL actors playing in a BL, but it feels more serious in tone compared to its other meta-BL siblings that lean into comedy or parody. This drama gives a look at the BL film industry through the lens of two guys as they film a movie together, during which the line between manufactured intimacy and real feelings gets blurry.

In “Deep In,” a new and timid actor, Zhang Zhun (Shu Yaun), hasn’t gotten a role in the acting industry but is supported by his longtime girlfriend nonetheless. He finally secures his first lead role as the romantic interest of Zhen Xin (Ollie), a veteran actor with a big ego and way more experience to show for it.

During their first official meeting for the drama, they get off to a bumpy start. Zhang Zhun wants to give his all for the role, but all eyes are on him as the rookie, and one mistake could jeopardize his spot in the film. Meanwhile, Zhen Xin is perfectly comfortable in front of the camera. To say the least, Zhen Xin isn’t afraid to overstep boundaries to get Zhang Zhun out of his head and shoot the perfect shot.

The biggest challenge for Zhang Zhun is that the film requires several intimate scenes, including ones that are fully nude. Though he just barely pulls off his first audition scene — an intense makeout session with Zhen Xin — Zhang Zhun is totally out of his depth when it comes to on-screen intimacy with another guy.

What follows is a very meta rendition of the beloved roommates BL trope: on location to start filming, Zhen Xin and Zhang Zhun end up sharing a room to get more comfortable with each other. They’re given homework from the producers: watch BL films together in bed to prepare for their roles. This is the initial plan, but things quickly escalate as they begin to practice being intimate off-book in private.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This BL is about BL actors filming a BL, and it doesn’t get much more meta than that. Compared to other self-aware BLs, this one feels more serious and real as it portrays the interesting and complicated dynamic between two actors who, on one end, are performing for the screen, but on the other, feel something real too. A slow burn, killer tension and the whole “what is real, what is fake” question of it all make this an engrossing, on‑the‑edge‑of‑your‑seat watch. It’s romance, but with the intensity of a full-on thriller.

Start watching “Deep In”:

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In “Kabe-Koji-Nekoyashiki-kun Desires to Be Recognized,” a dark and gloomy homebody named Nekoyashiki Mamoru (Matsuoka Koudai) is a manga artist who specializes in erotic muscle BL.

Mamoru suffers from an intense superiority complex, which causes him to act like he is better than other manga artists while simultaneously feeling like a letdown that isn’t good enough to succeed. Judgment from others because of his genre choice has also contributed to his self-esteem issues.

Mamoru is fine living in his constant spiral of doom and gloom as he desperately tries to be recognized as an artist, but a blast from the past threatens to shake up his life.

The total opposite of Mamoru, Kazama Issei (Nakao Masaki) is a famous J-pop idol who is all sunshine and smiles. When the two went to school together, Mamoru developed a secret crush on him, but he’s always believed they had no chance because they were on completely different levels. As Issei gained popularity as a rising star, Mamoru was left struggling to make a name for himself in a niche genre of manga that gets more judgment than praise.

One day, during a manga convention, Issei shows up out of the blue holding a copy of Mamoru’s latest issue. Mamoru is caught off guard when Issei proudly proclaims he is a fan. While Issei is eager to reconnect, Mamoru feels they could never truly be friends, let alone anything more.

Why it’s worth the watch:

This meta BL follows a BL artist and the ups and downs they face as they pursue the genre. The weird, wacky, funny, and supportive characters in this show really shine, and its honest look at serious topics like self-esteem, self-love, and dreams makes it surprisingly deep. “Kabe Koji” is also secretly the perfect watch for anyone who identifies as an introvert or someone who isn’t an expert at social situations. You’ll definitely relate to Mamoru’s struggles to communicate and feel seen.

Start watching “Kabe-Koji-Nekoyashiki-kun Desires to Be Recognized” now:

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There are many more meta BLs beyond this list too. Others to check out include “The Sparkle in Your Eye,” “Lovely Writer,” “Dual Stars,” “TopForm,” and “The Shipper.” Happy watching!

Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “After Moving Seats, The Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me,” “A Bona Fide Killer,” “Mr. Kill,” “Popular Serizawa Acts Weird Around Me,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” and “Be My Player Two.”

Looking forward to: “Connecting to You,” “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” and “The Love Matter.”