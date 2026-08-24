THE BOYZ's Juyeon Signs With New Agency As Actor + Unveils Profile Photos

THE BOYZ’s Juyeon has joined a new agency!

On April 14, ACE FACTORY announced, “We have signed an exclusive contract with BOYZ member Juyeon.”

The agency went on to reveal that they would be supporting Juyeon’s group activities with THE BOYZ while also helping him expand his career into acting.

“We are extremely delighted to be forging a precious relationship with Juyeon, an artist who possesses outstanding stage presence and the ability to express emotions with depth,” said ACE FACTORY. “We will give Juyeon our unsparing support so that his limitless potential and unique charm can also blossom in the new realm of acting.”

“We respect the musical achievements of THE BOYZ, a group that is Juyeon’s roots and his identity as an artist,” continued the agency. “We will do our utmost to ensure that his group activities, which will continue based on the foundation of trust built with fans, and his new leap forward as an actor can create positive synergy.”

ACE FACTORY, an entertainment company that specializes in drama production and artist management, is currently home to a star-studded roster of actors that includes Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yoo Jae Myung, Yoon Se Ah, Lee Kyu Hyun, Jang Seung Jo, Choi Dae Hoon, Yeom Hye Ran, and more.

Check out ACE FACTORY’s new profile photos of Juyeon below!

Source (1)