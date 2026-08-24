'Spooky In Love' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'Love On The Menu' Hits New All-Time High

Both “Spooky in Love” and “Love on the Menu” reached new all-time highs in viewership last night!

On August 23, tvN’s “Spooky in Love” ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the drama jumped to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, making it the most-watched cable show of any kind to air on Sunday.

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu,” which was the most-watched program of Sunday overall, also set a new personal record in viewership. The latest episode of the romance drama climbed to a a nationwide average of 16.4 percent, marking the show’s highest ratings to date.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

Watch full episodes of “Love on the Menu” with subtitles on Viki below:

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