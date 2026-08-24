Kang Ki Young Is Koo Kyo Hwan’s One And Only Friend In New Film “Reawaken Man: The Red”

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has unveiled the first glimpse of Kang Ki Young in character!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

Kang Ki Young plays Young Ha, Seok Hwan’s only friend. An office worker who is adept at navigating social life, Young Ha is a straight-shooting and loyal friend to Seok Hwan. After learning that Seok Hwan, who had been out of contact for three days, possesses the ability to resurrect, Young Ha steps up to help his friend and becomes embroiled in a perilous chase.

Kang Ki Young is expected to bring out Young Ha’s human charm with his trademark nonchalance while adding detailed touches to the character’s speech and actions. He will also showcase fantastic chemistry with Koo Kyo Hwan, adding to the film’s entertainment value.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

In the meantime, watch Kang Ki Young in “Queen of Divorce” on Viki below:

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