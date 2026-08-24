Ryu Jun Yeol’s Fingernail Becomes The Key To His Identity Being Stolen In New Drama “Mousetrap”

Netflix’s upcoming series “Mousetrap” has unveiled new stills of Ryu Jun Yeol!

Based on a webtoon, “Mousetrap” is a thriller that follows Moon Jae (Ryu Jun Yeol), a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as “The Rat”; Noja (Sul Kyung Gu), a loan shark determined to recover his missing money; and detective Sun Yong (Lee Kyu Hyung), who becomes involved in the case as he investigates the identity of The Rat.

The newly released stills are reminiscent of the Korean folktale “The Field Mouse That Ate a Fingernail,” which served as the inspiration for the drama. The folktale tells the story of a field mouse that eats a person’s fingernail, transforms into an identical version of that person, and takes over his life.

Similarly, one still feature Moon Jae clipping his nails.

More stills show Moon Jae and The Rat facing each other across a barbed-wire fence. Although they have identical faces, the two have completely different auras.

As the story follows a person who must prove his own identity after having all of his identities taken away, Ryu Jun Yeol commented, “I thought that the reality of modern society, where we have no choice but to define ourselves through a few things—outward appearance, identification cards, and the things around us that prove who we are—is well reflected in ‘Mousetrap.’”

His co-star Sul Kyung Gu also expressed empathy with the premise of the series, which is closely connected to reality, saying, “There is something chilling about how easily a person can be socially erased when they are not authenticated within the notarization system. Being easily swayed by what is visible on the surface is a characteristic of modern society.”

Lee Kyu Hyung added, “I got chills thinking that, because of the overwhelming amount of personal information out there, someone could take my life away from me if they really set their mind to it.”

Director Kim Hong Sun said, “Similar things are already happening, and as more people are living alone, I think this is something that could realistically happen.”

“Mousetrap” will premiere on Netflix on August 28.

While you wait, watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Alienoid: Return to the Future”:

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And watch Sul Kyung Gu in “The Moon” below:

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