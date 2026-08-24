Kim Hye Jun Risks Having Her Fangirl Life Exposed As Kang Hoon Visits Her Home In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming broadcast!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Until now, Nam Da Reum has meticulously maintained the facade of an ordinary person to keep her colleagues from discovering that she is a devoted fan of Lee Chan. Even when her superior asked whether she liked Kang Ha Gi or Lee Chan more, she lied and claimed to be on “Team Kang Ha Gi” to avoid suspicion. As a result, everyone at the company except Lee Chan remains unaware that Nam Da Reum is his fan.

However, the biggest crisis in her life as a fan arises when Kang Ha Gi personally visits Nam Da Reum’s home to return the cat he has been temporarily fostering. Unlike the image she has maintained at work, every corner of Nam Da Reum’s home is filled with merchandise from idol group D.N.X and Lee Chan.

Fearing that he could discover her secret and develop misunderstandings about why she joined APELLO or her relationship with Lee Chan, she begins removing traces of her fandom hidden throughout the house in an effort to conceal her fangirl identity.

Kang Ha Gi, who has no idea that Lee Chan is Nam Da Reum’s favorite, feels a subtle sense of tension while also feeling curious about visiting a woman’s home for the first time in his life.

Meanwhile, Kang Ha Gi, who has gradually begun to realize his feelings for Nam Da Reum, takes a more proactive approach following the previous kissing mishap. It remains to be seen how Kang Ha Gi, who is inexperienced when it comes to dating, will express his feelings to Nam Da Reum.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 24 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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