7 K-Pop It Girls Who Are Rocking The Summer Mermaid Chic Trend

Nostalgia is a major hit in the fashion world right now, and there’s something so whimsical and sweet about mermaid chic that feels just right! In the late summer heat, it’s the perfect way to make the style fit the season. Whether you’re 50 feet or 500 miles from the beach, these K-pop It Girls are proving that a little seaside magic is always in for the summer.

During Red Velvet’s promotion for their recent comeback song “Surfin’ Boy,” the members have been serving some seriously stunning mermaid looks. This outfit from Joy is especially gorgeous – the flowing, draped fabric of the skirt is reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail! It’s the perfect choice for a fun summer party when you really want to make a splash.

LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yun Jin

If you prefer a bit more of a laid-back look in your day-to-day life, Huh Yun Jin of LE SSERAFIM is your new style icon! Her brand of mermaid chic is perfectly chill while still exuding glamor. By choosing a shiny fabric in jewel tones for her top and letting her long hair flow down her shoulders, it’s almost like she’s a mermaid off-duty!

BABYMONSTER’s Chiquita

Ariel, is that you!? Nope, it’s BABYMONSTER’s Chiquita! You’d be forgiven for mistaking her for a Disney princess though—her red hair, ruffled dress, and delicate jewelry are the perfect princess combo. The small details truly make the outfit, so take a few tips from Chiquita next time you’re dressing up: a pearl necklace is a mermaid’s best accessory!

A dress doesn’t necessarily have to be formal. Winter of aespa proves that they’re the perfect casual piece too! If you just want to throw on an outfit and get out the door, a loose, lacy summer dress is the perfect choice. It makes you instantly look put-together and like you just got back from the beach! Bonus points for voluminous beach waves tied back in braids too.

i-dle’s Miyeon has totally nailed mermaid chic, it seems. With elements of her look in blue, pink, green, and white, she’s shining like mother of pearl! By adding green eyeshadow and pink highlight to her makeup, she turns what might otherwise be a simple blue dress and white gloves into something fit for any mermaid princess. It’s all about the details!

If you can’t stand the heat and the thought of wearing anything that isn’t shorts and a shirt is too much, Sunmi has your back! She brings in all of the mermaid glamor through her accessories and styling choices alone. Peep the specifics—shiny nail polish, over-the-top pearl jewelry, voluminous wavy hair, and a little adventurous eyeshadow says it all!

Last but not least, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo! She’s what every mermaid wants to be when they grow up. If you’re not a fan of ruffles and pearls, the beach-y vibes can still be achieved through linen and gold. Add a little blue eyeshadow, and voilà! The result is a mermaid that’s rocking the old-school cool. It’s a surprisingly grown-up look, but not boring in the slightest.