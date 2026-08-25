Watch: Yoo Hae Jin, Park Hae Il, Lee Min Ho, And More Pursue Different Leads In New Film “Assassins” Teasers

Upcoming film “Assassins” has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

“Assassins” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

The first poster features three characters viewing the incident from different positions. Detective Cheol Gu (Yoo Hae Jin), who is pursuing those behind the incident; Jae Hwan (Park Hae Il), a social affairs editor; and rookie journalist Young Il (Lee Min Ho) appear together in a single frame.

The three men stare directly into the camera, creating a weighty atmosphere. Their determination grows stronger as they get closer to the truth behind the incident, and their expressions reflect their resolve as they seek to uncover the reality behind the assassination attempt.

The second poster prominently features the phrase, “August 15, 1974, the first lady assassination attempt. Who was behind the incident?” emphasizing the premise that another truth may exist behind a historical event that everyone thought they knew.

The distinct expressions of the three characters further convey the film’s characteristic tension, teasing how their efforts to uncover the truth will intertwine with the secrets surrounding the incident.

The accompanying teaser begins with a shot of the assassin from behind, followed by a scene of him loading his gun. The sequence immediately conveys the urgency of the incident before cutting to the moment the actual shooting takes place, with Jae Hwan watching it on a live broadcast, Young Il capturing the scene on camera, and Cheol Gu left in shock.

As the chaotic aftermath unfolds, the three characters begin pursuing the truth in their own ways. Cheol Gu digs into the facts of the incident, Jae Hwan tenaciously tracks down those secretly behind it, and Young Il dives directly into the scene to get to the heart of the case.

Adding to the anticipation, the film features a diverse lineup of actors, including Bae Sung Woo, Uhm Ji Won, Park Ji Hwan, Park Hoon, Ryu Hye Young, Choi Yu Ri, Chang Ryul, Ryu Kyung Soo, Kim Dae Myeung, Shim Eun Kyung, Park Hae Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Oh Jung Se, Shin Hyun Been, and Jung Woo Sung.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Assassins” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma”:

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Also watch Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” below:

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