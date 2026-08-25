NewJeans' Hyein Dishes On How She Has Changed, What She Has Been Up To, And More

NewJeans’ Hyein recently sat down with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview.

In the interview, Hyein shared, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve done a pictorial, so I was both excited and nervous to show a more grown-up and different side of myself. I think I tried styling that I had never attempted before, and it was so fascinating and fun. If I get the opportunity, I’d like to continue trying a variety of different styles in the future.”

NewJeans celebrated their fourth anniversary on July 22, 2026. When asked what had changed the most between when she was 15 and now at 19 as well as what had remained the same, Hyein replied, “A lot has changed, including my personality, habits, the things I like, and my priorities in life. Sometimes I feel like everything about me has changed. But my sense of humor when it comes to reacting to dad jokes is still exactly the same.”

Finally, when asked to say a few words to fans who are more curious than anyone else about how she has been doing, Hyein said, “I want to ask how your day was. I hope you find your own little moments of happiness in your everyday life and spend each day filled with that kind of happiness.”

Hyein’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the September issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

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