Yang Jiwon And Yang Joon Mo Announce Marriage And Pregnancy

Actor Yang Joon Mo and former SPICA And UNI.T Member Yang Jiwon will be getting married!

On August 24, Yang Jiwon announced on Instagram that she is expecting a child and will be getting married soon. She also shared several beautiful photos from her wedding shoot, which you can check out below along with her full statement!

Everyone, I’m getting married! At first, it didn’t quite feel real, but day by day, it’s gradually starting to sink in. We had originally planned to get married early next year, but we are incredibly grateful to have been blessed with a new life. So next year, when I turn 40, I will become a mother. Because of this, we’ve decided to move the wedding up a little. Starting a family has long been one of the greatest desires of my heart, and at last, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to build a family with the person I love. In some ways, the two of us are truly very different, and in other ways, we have so much in common. He helps me see things I hadn’t been able to see before, and as I love him, I find myself becoming a little more mature, too. Above all, he is someone who has helped me grow closer to God and come to know Him more deeply than before, and my desire to live together in faith continues to grow because of him. I’m still a little dazed by all the major life changes that have come at once, but I’m trying to take things one step at a time, learning and adapting with a grateful heart. Your warm support and encouragement would mean so much to us. 🤍 As the sweltering days of summer draw to a close, please bless our new beginning.

Yang Joon Mo also took to Instagram to announce the news of his re-marriage, belatedly sharing the news of his divorce at the same time. Yang Joon Mo previously married a composer in 2009, and the ex-couple had a daughter together before getting divorced in 2023.

He wrote the following message:

Hello, this is Yang Joon Mo. I opened Instagram for the first time in a while because I wanted to share some new news about my life with all of you who have always stayed by my side with your unwavering love and warm support. I know some of you may be surprised by this news as it is a little late. There have been several changes in my life over the past few years.

After much consideration, I decided to end my marriage in 2023, and we went our separate ways. The reason I chose not to speak about this was, above all, because I wanted to protect my young daughter from being hurt or subjected to unnecessary attention. Rather than explaining my personal circumstances, I felt that it was more important for her to live her life comfortably and peacefully. As time has passed, we have each been building new lives in our own places, and we continue to support one another. My daughter is also doing well and growing up healthy while surrounded by love. During the time I was slowly rebuilding my life after going through such a difficult period, there was someone who stayed by my side, gave me strength and warmth, and helped me find laughter again. I’m now preparing to become a family and begin a new life together with the person who taught me once more how precious an ordinary day spent together can be. I am deeply grateful to have met someone with whom I can pray together through both joyful and difficult times, look in the same direction, and walk forward together. I also thank God for holding me up and allowing me to love and dream again today. From now on, we will strive to live well together—being each other’s best friend and strongest support, laughing often and loving deeply. I hope you will warmly bless this new beginning for the two of us. Even if I was unable to personally share the news of our marriage with some of you, it would be a great blessing if you could celebrate us in your hearts. Thank you.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Yang Joon Mo in “Masquerade” below:

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