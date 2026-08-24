Cha Woo Min Makes A Bold Move To Win Kim Hye Jun’s Heart In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

In the upcoming episode, Lee Chan and Nam Da Reum go on a private date. Lee Chan sincerely confesses to Nam Da Reum, saying, “I want to get to know you better.” However, Nam Da Reum has long regarded Lee Chan as someone she admires and has never once thought of him as a romantic interest.

In an effort to develop their relationship from that of a fan and singer into one between two people with romantic feelings for each other, Lee Chan prepares a date tailored specifically to Nam Da Reum.

While spending time with Lee Chan, Nam Da Reum experiences a harsh reality firsthand and finds herself in a dilemma as she gradually falls for Kang Ha Gi, who has always stayed by her side.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 24 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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