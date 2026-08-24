Jisung, Johnny, And More Compete In Quiz Battle For The Title Of Prince On “ALL Or NOTHING”

Members of “ALL or NOTHING” will battle for the title of “prince” at Luxor Temple in Egypt!

“ALL or NOTHING” is a new winner-take-all travel variety series set in Egypt. Over seven days and six nights, the cast will compete for the title of “prince” across the cities of Cairo, Luxor, and Hurghada. The show features SUPER JUNIOR members Leeteuk and Shindong, DAWN, WEi’s Kim Yo Han, and NCT members Johnny and Jisung.

In the upcoming episode, the OB Team—Leeteuk, Shindong, and DAWN—and the YB Team—Johnny, Kim Yo Han, and Jisung—will face off in a game called “The Riddle of the Sphinx.”

The competition will take place throughout Luxor Temple. The members must answer quizzes across three rounds—“Egypt,” “K-pop,” and “Membership”—to advance to the next stage. Their knowledge, quick thinking, and teamwork will all be key to securing the win.

The two teams will go head-to-head as they make their way through the temple, with the outcome potentially changing the members’ statuses once again.

After their battle in Luxor, the cast will head to Hurghada, the final destination of their trip to Egypt. The following day, they will visit the Red Sea and board a cruise to Giftun Island, where they will enjoy a more relaxing resort-style itinerary, a change of pace from their earlier status battles.

Episode 5 of “ALL or NOTHING” airs August 24 at 11:15 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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