Lee Jung Eun And Byun Yo Han Face Off As Grieving Mother And Her Daughter’s Killer In “The Journey To Gyeongju”

The upcoming film “The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new posters featuring the intense confrontation between Lee Jung Eun and Byun Yo Han.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

The newly released posters vividly capture the intense and twisted relationship between Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun), a mother who lost her daughter, and Baek Sang Hyun (Byun Yo Han), the murderer responsible for the daughter’s death.

The resentment and anger that have built up over the past eight years are written all over the two actors’ faces. As they face each other with completely opposing emotions over the same incident, their intense expressions foreshadow the fierce and desperate confrontation that awaits in the film.

Lee Jung Eun portrays Ok Sil’s deep-seated grief and fury as she glares at her opponent through her wet hair. Her tightly pressed lips and piercing gaze convey both the sorrow of losing her daughter and her fierce determination to seek revenge. The red marks left on her face also hint at the violent clash that has taken place between the two characters.

The phrase, “If I just kill you, our family can start over,” succinctly captures Ok Sil’s state of mind after spending eight years consumed by her daughter’s death. Rather than remaining trapped in grief, Ok Sil chooses to take revenge herself, with Lee Jung Eun bringing the character’s complex emotions to life through her intense performance.

Byun Yo Han’s Baek Sang Hyun brings a different kind of intensity to the poster. With his sweat-soaked hair and piercing gaze, he appears to be caught in the aftermath of a physical altercation with Ok Sil. The line, “F***, why are you doing this to me?”, further highlights his shameless and almost unhinged demeanor as he shows little to no remorse for the crime he committed.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

Watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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Also watch Byun Yo Han in his film “Following” on Viki below:

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