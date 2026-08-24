Ryu Seung Ryong And Ha Ji Won’s Lives Take A Drastic Turn After The Arrival Of His Daughter In “Portrait Of A Family”

The upcoming film “Portrait of a Family” has unveiled new character posters!

“Portrait of a Family” is a family chronicle that follows top star couple Jung Gu (Ryu Seung Ryong) and Nam Mi (Ha Ji Won). After their marriage falls apart due to the sudden appearance of Jung Gu’s daughter Dong Ju (Kim Si Ah), the film picks up eight years later, depicting the couple’s desperate pursuit of the truth to save Dong Ju after she becomes embroiled in a shocking incident.

The newly released character posters feature characters who each carry their own wounds and stories. Jung Gu, once a successful baseball player whose relationship with Nam Mi fell apart following Dong Ju’s arrival, stares into the distance on a rain-soaked alley. The caption, “No matter what happens, I’ll protect you,” paired with his determined expression, raises curiosity about what choices he will make for Dong Ju.

Nam Mi, who once enjoyed a glamorous life as a top star, has undergone a complete transformation following the collapse of her marriage. With her disheveled hair and vacant gaze, she gives off a fragile and troubled air. The caption, “It hurts because when I look at you, I see myself,” hints at the deep wounds Nam Mi carries after falling from the top and the complicated emotions she harbors toward Dong Ju.

Surrounded by her classmates, Dong Ju pleads her innocence, saying, “No, it wasn’t me. It really wasn’t.” Her desperate appearance raises further questions about what truly happened in the incident that unfolds eight years later.

Jung Gu’s family members also step up to support him in their own ways. His mother Gi Sik (Kim Hae Sook) expresses her deep love for her family, saying, “That’s the thing about family—they make you willing to risk everything.”

His older sister Ji Sook (Kim Sun Young) comforts Jung Gu with, “Don’t let this break you. That’s what family is there for,” while his brother-in-law Sung Myung (Kim Young Min) reassures him, “Don’t worry. We’ll find [it/them], no matter what,” becoming a steadfast ally to Jung Gu and Dong Ju.

“Portrait of a Family” is set to hit theaters on September 2. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job” on Viki:

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And watch Ha Ji Won in “Climax”:

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