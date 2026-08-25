Song Kang And Kim So Hyun Confirmed To Reunite In New Romance Drama

Song Kang and Kim So Hyun will be reuniting in the upcoming drama “White Scandal” (literal title)!

On August 25, MBC officially announced, “We have confirmed the casting of Song Kang and Kim So Hyun.”

Based on a webtoon, “White Scandal” follows Dan Yi Hyuk (Song Kang), a third-generation chaebol heir and actor who does not want to become the successor, and Ji Eun Seol (Kim So Hyun), a former child star whose career has fallen from grace. The two begin a fake relationship to deceive the world while helping each other heal the wounds from their buried pasts.

The two actors, who previously portrayed fresh youth romance in “Love Alarm,” will this time play a man and woman who reunite while carrying wounds from their pasts, portraying a deeper emotional arc.

Song Kang is set to play Dan Yi Hyuk, one of South Korea’s top actors and a third-generation chaebol heir. Born the illegitimate son of a chaebol family, Yi Hyuk has spent his life since childhood pretending to be the person his grandfather wanted him to be. He has lived as a top star in front of the camera and as a chaebol family’s grandson away from it. While struggling to escape the succession battle within the chaebol family, he begins a fake relationship with Ji Eun Seol.

Kim So Hyun transforms into Ji Eun Seol, a once-promising child actress whose career fell from grace following an incident. Eun Seol was loved as an actress during her childhood, but she now works as a manager while unable to let go of her dream of acting. She later reunites with Dan Yi Hyuk, who was at the center of the incident in her past, and comes face to face with the secrets of the incident that have long been buried.

“White Scandal” is scheduled to begin filming soon. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire”:

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Also watch Kim So Hyun in “My Lovely Liar”:

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