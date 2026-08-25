Watch: Han So Hee’s Skepticism Toward Senior Intern Choi Min Sik Gradually Fades In “The Intern” Teasers

Upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled new posters and a teaser!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” is a story depicting an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

The posters feature four characters who each fill Sun Woo’s fashion company Wootutu’s days in their own way. Gi Ho, who has begun his second round of working life, shows the composure of a veteran despite the tension of navigating an unfamiliar environment.

Meanwhile, Sun Woo, a workaholic CEO in the company’s third year since its founding, reveals her confidence through her sharp gaze behind her sunglasses.

Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han), Wootutu’s pragmatic vice CEO, displays a notably serious expression, showing a character who coolly assesses the realities facing the company while also teasing the playful back-and-forth he will share with Sun Woo, with whom he has grown the company.

Min Ah (Ryu Hye Young), the team leader of the management support team who is overly immersed in AI, is shown absorbed in work in front of a monitor, capturing the realistic day-to-day life of a startup that never seems to stop.

The accompanying teaser opens with Sun Woo looking flustered by the news that the company will be hiring a senior intern. On his first commute, Gi Ho arrives carrying a thermos and snacks and confronts Wootutu’s freewheeling atmosphere. He also struggles to adapt to his new workplace, showing curiosity about the motion desk.

Introduced as “the grateful person who will plug the company’s tax loopholes,” Gi Ho creates unexpected situations wherever he goes. Scenes in which Min Ah asks him, “Please, just don’t do anything,” and Gi Ho mutters to himself, “I’m clumsy every time,” show that even with his many years of experience, adjusting to a new workplace is not easy for him.

However, the awkwardness does not last long. As Sun Woo gradually opens up to Gi Ho and begins confiding her true feelings, the teaser hints that the two will develop a special relationship that transcends their differences in age and rank. The addition of the tagline, “A story about all of us who go to work today, too,” further raises expectations for the relatable humor and heartwarming story that anyone in the workforce can identify with.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16.

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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Also check out Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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