'New Recruit 4' Joins Ratings Race As 'My Bias, My Boss' Kicks Off Second Half Of Its Run

The highly-anticipated new season of ENA’s popular military drama “New Recruit” has premiered!

According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of “New Recruit 4” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.8 percent.

Based on the hit animation of the same name, “New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that explores the lives of young adults in their 20s, delving into the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military. Season 4 depicts the second half of Park Min Seok’s (Kim Min Ho) dynamic military life as he is promoted to corporal and finds himself facing endless new dilemmas.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” kicked off the second half of its run with an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent. This is a 0.4 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 3.6 percent.

Catch up on “My Bias, My Boss” with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)