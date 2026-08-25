Lee Jung Eun, Kong Hyo Jin, Park So Dam, And Lee Yeon Dish On Their Upcoming Film “The Journey To Gyeongju”

The main cast of the upcoming film “The Journey to Gyeongju” recently took part in a photo shoot with ELLE Korea!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Lee Jung Eun plays mother Ok Sil, Kong Hyo Jin plays eldest daughter Jang Ju, Park So Dam plays second daughter Young Ju, while Lee Yeon plays third daughter Dong Ju.

In the interview that followed the photo shoot, Lee Jung Eun explained the origins of the film, saying, “Director Kim Mi Jo said she came up with this story after looking at a family photo and asking herself, ‘What would a mother do if the family that was once whole fell apart?’”

Regarding her character, Lee Jung Eun remarked, “Ok Sil is someone who cannot stand injustice. She has a fiery feeling inside her that asks, ‘Can I really just stand by and watch this happen?’”

She added, “I think the director wanted at least one person to be someone who never forgets until the very end. That person is the mother.” She also said, “While filming this film, I often thought about how we need to protect and respect the person who remembers as well as the time they spend mourning.”

Kong Hyo Jin recalled her reaction when she first read the script, saying, “I thought it was a piece of writing that had nothing left to cut and nothing that needed to be added. It was so good that I kept wondering what would happen next.”

Describing the four women in the family as a “motley crew,” she said, “Going through the same loss does not mean everyone will arrive at the same thoughts or conclusions. There is the daughter who cannot stop her mother from pushing ahead with the trip, the daughter who encourages her mother, the daughter who takes her mother’s side, and the daughter who tries to face reality. Their different feelings are at the heart of this film.”

Park So Dam spoke about the emotion that runs throughout the film, saying, “This is not a film that says revenge is right. What matters is how this family continues to live while carrying their wounds. I hope audiences will focus a little more on the feelings of love and loss that lie beneath the story rather than on revenge.”

Lee Yeon also remarked, “It was only after we finished filming that I was finally able to process this project in my heart. ‘The Journey to Gyeongju’ is a film that helped me understand the feelings of those who are left behind rather than focusing on revenge.”

Even off camera, the relationship among the four actresses continued like that of a real family. During filming, they spent their time seeking out restaurants in Gyeongju, going for walks, and playing games together. Even now, two years after filming wrapped, they still maintain an active group chat.

When asked about their chemistry, Kong Hyo Jin expressed confidence in the bond among the four, saying, “We could live together even if you told us to without any hesitation.” Lee Jung Eun gave their chemistry “a perfect score” without hesitation. Park So Dam and Lee Yeon also said, “We became close enough to keep meeting and staying in touch even after the project ended.”

Lee Jung Eun, Kong Hyo Jin, Park So Dam, and Lee Yeon’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the September issue of ELLE Korea.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

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Also watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

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