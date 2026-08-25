9MUSES’ Jo Ga Bin And Musical Actor Hwang Min Soo Announce Marriage

9MUSES’ Jo Ga Bin (Sojin) and musical actor Hwang Min Soo are tying the knot in October!

On August 24, Hwang Min Soo announced his marriage to Jo Ga Bin by sharing a handwritten letter on his personal Instagram account.

Read Hwang Min Soo’s full letter below:

Hello! This is Hwang Min Soo.

I’m writing this because I have some news that I wanted to share personally with all of you who are so precious to me. I want to convey it with all my sincerity to those of you who have always made me shine so beautifully, leaving no part of me overlooked.

I’m getting married this fall in October.

My bride-to-be is someone who has always quietly made up for my shortcomings, and above all, she is someone who is always on my side.

I’ve always wanted to become a good person in order to become a good actor, and I met someone who tells me, “You are a good person,” and makes me believe it. We have been together for a long time, supporting and giving strength to each other, and she is a dependable person who has helped set me straight whenever I’ve wavered.

For someone like me, who is always dreaming of an ideal future, I have promised to walk through life with this person who makes those dreams a reality.

I spent a lot of time thinking about how I should share this news. Above all, I wanted to be the first to tell you personally, since you have believed in and supported me all this time.

As I’ve said countless times, the moments I spend with you on stage—crying and laughing together, sharing our emotions—bring me immense happiness.

I will never forget those feelings. I will continue to live as a good person and a good actor, and I will repay the love and support you have given me with great performances and my sincere heart.

I would be grateful if you could send your warm blessings and support as I embark on this new beginning. Thank you, as always.

Sincerely,

Hwang Min Soo