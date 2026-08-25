9MUSES’ Jo Ga Bin And Musical Actor Hwang Min Soo Announce Marriage
9MUSES’ Jo Ga Bin (Sojin) and musical actor Hwang Min Soo are tying the knot in October!
On August 24, Hwang Min Soo announced his marriage to Jo Ga Bin by sharing a handwritten letter on his personal Instagram account.
Read Hwang Min Soo’s full letter below:
Hello! This is Hwang Min Soo.
I’m writing this because I have some news that I wanted to share personally with all of you who are so precious to me. I want to convey it with all my sincerity to those of you who have always made me shine so beautifully, leaving no part of me overlooked.
I’m getting married this fall in October.
My bride-to-be is someone who has always quietly made up for my shortcomings, and above all, she is someone who is always on my side.
I’ve always wanted to become a good person in order to become a good actor, and I met someone who tells me, “You are a good person,” and makes me believe it. We have been together for a long time, supporting and giving strength to each other, and she is a dependable person who has helped set me straight whenever I’ve wavered.
For someone like me, who is always dreaming of an ideal future, I have promised to walk through life with this person who makes those dreams a reality.
I spent a lot of time thinking about how I should share this news. Above all, I wanted to be the first to tell you personally, since you have believed in and supported me all this time.
As I’ve said countless times, the moments I spend with you on stage—crying and laughing together, sharing our emotions—bring me immense happiness.
I will never forget those feelings. I will continue to live as a good person and a good actor, and I will repay the love and support you have given me with great performances and my sincere heart.
I would be grateful if you could send your warm blessings and support as I embark on this new beginning. Thank you, as always.
Sincerely,
Hwang Min Soo
Jo Ga Bin also shared the wedding news along with beautiful wedding photos.
In the post, she wrote:
Hello. This is Ga Bin.
I have some news that I wanted to share with the people who have always supported me and stayed by my side, so I’m leaving this message with a nervous heart.
After passing through the lush green season, I will be getting married this fall in October.
My fiancé is an actor who sings and acts.
To me, who has always kept my eyes fixed ahead and pushed forward with all my might, he’s the one who taught me that I don’t have to strive for perfection and showed me how to live flexibly without breaking. He is a wise and thoughtful person who has helped me learn to slow down and take a moment to look to the side and behind me from time to time. He is also a strong and steadfast person who is always sincere about both his life and his work.
There were moments when we argued during the four years we have been together, but every time that happened, without exception, he always put my feelings before his pride, comforted me, and never hesitated to say he was sorry. Being with this endlessly warm and loving person has given me the confidence that I can find the strength to walk through all the days ahead with him.
I imagine there may be some of you who are surprised by this sudden news and some who may feel a little disappointed or sad.
Even so, I would be incredibly grateful if you could bless us with happy hearts.
From my days promoting with 9MUSES until now, I have lived believing that every step I have taken and everything I have accomplished has been made possible by those who have always shared their hearts with me. To all of you who support my life as a whole, I want to continue sharing my daily life with you just as I have been, spreading positive energy, and always giving my best to everything I do.
We’ll do our best to live a fun and fulfilling life together for a long time to come.
Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read this long message.
I hope you stay healthy and safe for the rest of the summer, and I wish you many peaceful days ahead.
Jo Ga Bin and Hwang Min Soo were both born in 1991. Jo Ga Bin debuted in 2014 as a member of the group NASTY NASTY before joining 9MUSES the following year, where she promoted for four years. Hwang Min Soo made his debut in the 2015 musical “Liar Time” and has remained active on stage, appearing in productions such as “Vincent van Gogh,” “The Little Prince,” and “The Fiction.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
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