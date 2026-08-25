Pyun Sung Hyun To Leave Dragon Pony

Pyun Sung Hyun is leaving Dragon Pony and Antenna.

On August 25, Dragon Pony’s agency Antenna announced that it had mutually agreed with Pyun Sung Hyun to conclude his exclusive contract. As a result, he will officially end his activities as a member of Dragon Pony as of August 25.

Pyun Sung Hyun has been on hiatus since July after Antenna announced that he would be temporarily stepping away from Dragon Pony’s activities for health reasons.

Dragon Pony will continue their activities as a three-member group moving forward.

Read Antenna’s full statement below:

Hello, this is Antenna. First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who have continued to show their love for our artist Dragon Pony. We have been in discussions with member Pyun Sung Hyun regarding his future activities for an extended period of time. After thorough discussions, we have mutually agreed to conclude his exclusive contract with the agency. Accordingly, Pyun Sung Hyun will conclude his activities as a member of Dragon Pony as of August 25, 2026. The remaining three members of Dragon Pony will continue their activities as a group. We kindly ask for your warm support and encouragement as both Dragon Pony and Pyun Sung Hyun embark on their respective journeys. We sincerely apologize for causing concern among fans with this sudden news. We will do our utmost to ensure that Dragon Pony can continue to greet fans with even better music. Thank you.

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