Kim Hye Jun’s Dating Scandal Shakes Up Her Relationship With Kang Hoon In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Spoilers

Kang Ha Gi had just realized his feelings for Nam Da Reum and was about to express them when rumors broke that Nam Da Reum and his friend Lee Chan were dating, leaving him shocked. This came after Nam Da Reum, following much deliberation and encouragement from Kang Ha Gi, had gathered the courage to reject Lee Chan’s feelings. However, photos secretly taken by someone while they were on a past date were released, sparking the dating rumors.

Nam Da Reum subsequently finds not only her relationship with Kang Ha Gi, who had gradually begun to develop feelings for her, thrown into turmoil, but also her position at the company shaken. She tries desperately to explain everything to Kang Ha Gi, but consumed by disappointment and betrayal, he refuses to believe her explanations. To make matters worse, a rumor spreads that Nam Da Reum is a sasaeng fan, eventually leading to calls for a boycott of APPELLO.

The newly released photos show the APPELLO headquarters surrounded by a large crowd, with numerous funeral wreaths covering the area. Amid the chaos, Nam Da Reum looks utterly at a loss, her head bowed deeply as if she were a criminal. Her longtime friend Lee Seul Ah (Kim Ah Young) tries to protect Nam Da Reum in any way she can, but she appears unable to keep the crowd at bay.

Nam Da Reum plans to submit her resignation and bid farewell to APPELLO and Kang Ha Gi in an attempt to resolve the situation herself.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 25 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)