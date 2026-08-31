Top 5 Dramas On Viki In August 2026

With summer winding down, August brought another month of memorable dramas for fans to enjoy. Here’s a look at the top five titles that received the most love on Viki this past month.

In no particular order.

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Watch “A Bona Fide Killer”:

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Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

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“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who have built their public image around being a happy family, become entangled with their next-door neighbors—a married doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—over a shocking secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

Watch “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”:

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“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

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A romance drama set in Republican-era Shanghai, “Overdo” is about Murong Qing Yi (Zhang Ling He), the youngest son of a powerful warlord, and the courageous Ren Su Su (Wang Chu Ran) who saves him from a harrowing escape. After being torn apart by tragedy, they unexpectedly reunite three years later.

Watch “Overdo”:

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