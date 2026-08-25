Netflix Addresses Reports Of October Filming For “The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call” Season 2

Netflix has responded to reports that “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” Season 2 will begin filming in October.

On August 24, Lee Nak Joon, author of the original web novel on which “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is based, appeared on KBS2’s “Malja Show” (literal translation). When asked about Seasons 2 and 3 of the hit Netflix series, he said, “The pre-production work for Season 2 is finished, and they’re currently scouting locations. I think filming will begin around October.”

However, on August 25, a Netflix representative shared, “Nothing has been decided yet,” adding, “We are currently discussing the production of Season 2, but it is difficult to confirm details regarding the filming schedule or casting at this time.”

Released last year, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” follows genius trauma surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) as he works to revive a struggling Severe Trauma Care team. The series topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for non-English TV shows following its release, fueling anticipation for a second season.

While waiting for more updates on the drama, watch Ju Ji Hoon in “Climax” on Viki:

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