WEi’s Kim Dong Han And Yoo Yong Ha Leave Agency

WEi’s Kim Dong Han and Yoo Yong Ha have parted ways with their agency OUI Entertainment.

On August 25, OUI Entertainment announced that the agency had mutually agreed with both artists to conclude their exclusive contracts following the expiration of their contract terms.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is OUI Entertainment.

First, we would like to sincerely thank all RUi [WEi’s fandom] for your unwavering love and support for WEi.

Our agency has spent a considerable amount of time discussing the future activities of our artists Kim Dong Han and Yoo Yong Ha. After respectfully considering each other’s opinions, we have mutually agreed to conclude their exclusive contracts upon the expiration of their contract terms.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Kim Dong Han and Yoo Yong Ha for giving their all to their activities as artists under OUI Entertainment. We will continue to sincerely support the new activities and endeavors they pursue moving forward.

Once again, we sincerely thank all the fans for the love and support you have shown Kim Dong Han and Yoo Yong Ha. We ask that you continue to show your unwavering interest and warm support as they embark on their new beginnings.

Thank you.