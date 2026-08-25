“I Live Alone” Addresses Speculation Over Jun Hyun Moo’s Spontaneous Kazakhstan Trip

The production team of “I Live Alone” has addressed allegations that Jun Hyun Moo’s spontaneous trip to Kazakhstan was staged or manipulated for the show.

In the August 14 episode, Jun Hyun Moo was shown heading to the airport with just a backpack to make the most of a rare two-day break from his busy schedule. Wanting to visit somewhere he had never been before, he spontaneously chose Almaty, Kazakhstan, as his destination. The broadcast then showed him purchasing his plane ticket at the airport and arranging his accommodation and rental car, presenting the trip as a completely unplanned getaway.

However, following the broadcast, questions arose online over whether the entire process could realistically have been arranged so spontaneously. In particular, the controversy grew after travelers familiar with Kazakhstan claimed that renting a car there requires an additional notarization procedure for one’s driver’s license.

Questions were also raised about whether the production crew could have arranged their flights and on-location filming preparations at such short notice, fueling speculation over how much of the “spontaneous trip” had actually been planned in advance and whether the trip involved any sponsorship or outside support.

On August 25, the production team of “I Live Alone” released the following statement:

Hello, this is the production team of MBC’s “I Live Alone.” Jun Hyun Moo’s trip to Kazakhstan unfolded exactly as shown on the broadcast. Immediately before departing for Kazakhstan, he submitted his international driver’s license and passport to a local rental car company at the airport and rented a vehicle. Following the broadcast, we received inquiries about the requirements for renting a car locally. After checking with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kazakhstan, we belatedly learned that a separate notarization procedure is required. The embassy informed us that many Korean nationals have experienced difficulties locally due to this issue and that it plans to provide additional guidance to help prevent travelers from experiencing similar problems. We would also like to clarify that we did not receive any filming assistance or sponsorship related to this trip to Kazakhstan. Going forward, the production team of “I Live Alone” will pay closer attention to such matters when producing the program.

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