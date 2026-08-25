Girls' Generation's New Unit HRS Drops 1st Teasers For Debut Single "Skibidi"
Get ready for the official debut of Girls’ Generation’s latest unit!
On August 26 at midnight KST, Girls’ Generation-HRS—a new unit consisting of Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung—unveiled their first teasers for their upcoming debut single “Skibidi.”
What started out as a lighthearted comedy sketch on Hyoyeon’s official YouTube channel has now evolved into an actual unit debut with real-life promotional performances—and teasers to boot.
Girls’ Generation-HRS’s first digital single album “Skibidi,” which is set to drop on August 31 at 6 p.m. KST, will include both the title track of the same name and the B-side “Lowkey In Love.”
Check out the new teaser images of Hyoyeon below!
Watch Sooyoung in her drama “IDOL I” on Viki below:
And watch Yuri in “Parole Examiner Lee” below: