Watch: i-dle's Soyeon Announces Comeback Date With Trailer Film For 1st Full Album
Mark your calendars for i-dle’s Soyeon’s return!
On August 26 at midnight KST, Soyeon officially announced the date and details for her upcoming solo comeback.
The i-dle leader will be releasing her first full-length solo album, “What a Wonderful Life,” on September 7 at 6 p.m. KST.
Along with the announcement, Soyeon unveiled a retrospective trailer film looking back at her life and career thus far. Check it out below!