Song Ha Yea Announces Marriage To YouTuber Charming Jo With Heartfelt Letter

Song Ha Yea is getting married!

On August 25, the singer announced that she would be tying the knot with YouTuber Charming Jo, who is also the leader of the 18-member big band Annoying Box and the co-CEO of the production and distribution company J MAJOR.

Notably, Song Ha Yea appeared on Charming Jo’s YouTube channel as a guest five months ago.

Song Ha Yea personally shared the news of her engagement on Instagram with a handwritten letter to her fans, which can be found below:



Hello. This is Song Ha Yea.

I’m cautiously writing this letter because I want to share the most important and precious news of my life with my Kkamae [Song Ha Yea’s fandom] first, before anyone else.

I’m now planning to build a “home” and family, which is something I’ve always dreamed of but have also always been a bit afraid of.

For a long time, I waited and wondered if I could become someone’s wife and build a small, heaven-like family where we share our days up close, laughing together on happy days and standing by one another on difficult ones.

I have now met someone with whom I want to fulfill that dream.

This year, I will be marrying someone who cherishes me the way I am and is always on my side.

Sharing this news, the first people that came to my mind were my Kkamae.

My precious Kkamae, who love my music, who always root for and believe in not only the singer Song Ha Yea but also the person Song Ha Yea, you are the apple of my eye.

I imagine you might be very surprised by this sudden news, and you might feel a variety of emotions or feel a bit hurt.

That’s why I wanted to personally share my feelings with you.

Even if there are new changes to my life, my feelings towards Kkamae and my love of music won’t change.

Just as I always have, I will remain by the side of Kkamae as your eternal friend and family, and I want to keep greeting you with good music for a long, long time in the future as well.

Truly, thank you so much for laughing and crying with me, for waiting and believing in me, which made me the Song Ha Yea that I am today.

Even in this moment when I start a new life together with the person I love, I would be truly happy if my Kkamae could share my joy and give me your warm blessing.

I won’t forget the love I’ve received, and I will live my life sharing great music with you for a long time as an even better person and an even better singer.

Just like now, let’s continue to stay together for a long time in the future as well.

I’m sincerely grateful, and I love you all so much.