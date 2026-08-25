Watch: Ryu Jun Yeol Is Accused Of Being An Impostor At A High School Reunion In 'Mousetrap' Preview

Netflix has shared an intriguing sneak peek of its upcoming drama “Mousetrap”!

Based on the webtoon “Field Mouse,” “Mousetrap” is a thriller about a reclusive novelist who loses everything—his name, identity, and fortune—to a mysterious man known only as “The Rat.” To take back his life, he forges an unlikely alliance with the loan shark who once pursued him. Together, they embark on an intense pursuit in which the boundary between reality and deception collapses and deeper hidden truths emerge.

The newly released preview begins with Je Moon Jae (Ryu Jun Yeol) showing up at a high school reunion in search of his friend Son Soo Hyun. When he arrives at the event in his pajamas, his former high school classmates look confused as they ask him who he is.

When they fail to recognize him, Moon Jae introduces himself, asking, “Don’t you remember me?” As his classmates exchange puzzled glances, Moon Jae attempts to prove his identity by recalling anecdotes and memories from high school. However, the other men remain unconvinced: one of them says he just had a drink with Moon Jae last week, while the other recalls that Moon Jae came to the last reunion, and this Moon Jae was an entirely different person.

Bewildered, Moon Jae says that he hasn’t left the house in three years, but his insistence that he is Moon Jae only serves to make the other men more hostile. In the end, his classmates call the police on him, but Moon Jae realizes that he has no way of proving his identity, and he is ultimately dragged out of the reunion and forced into a police car.

At the very end of the clip, as he is being driven away, Moon Jae spots a mysterious lookalike in the crowd.

Check out the new preview below!

“Mousetrap” will premiere on August 28.

In the meantime, watch Ryu Jun Yeol in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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Or check out his film “The Night Owl” below:

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