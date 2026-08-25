'My Bias, My Boss' Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks + 'New Recruit 4' Holds Steady For 2nd Episode

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” is heading into the final two weeks of its run!

On August 25, the rom-com drama enjoyed a modest increase in viewership ahead of its final four episodes. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “My Bias, My Boss” rose to an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “New Recruit 4” maintained its average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent from its premiere for its second episode.

Watch full episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” with subtitles on Viki below:

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