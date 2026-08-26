Lee Jung Eun, Kim Moo Yul, Heo Joon Ho, And More Confirmed For New Revenge Drama

Lee Jung Eun, Kim Moo Yul, Heo Joon Ho, Choi Sung Eun, Bae Na Ra, Seo Hyun Woo, and Moon Jong Won are teaming up for the new drama “The Shooter” (working title)!

On August 26, Netflix confirmed production of its new series “The Shooter” and announced the casting of Lee Jung Eun, Kim Moo Yul, Heo Joon Ho, Choi Sung Eun, Bae Na Ra, Seo Hyun Woo, and Moon Jong Won.

Directed by Lee Kwon of “A Shop for Killers,” “The Shooter” is a noir action drama about Jeong Suk Ja, who picks up a gun for the sake of her grandson, and Seo Yeon Woo, who devises a plan for revenge, as they take on the Chunghwa Group, a criminal organization. The series follows a woman in her 70s who has lived an ordinary life but takes revenge into her own hands after an incident involving her grandson.

Lee Jung Eun will take on the role of Jeong Suk Ja, who raised her grandson while working alone at a restaurant. When her grandson is mysteriously attacked one day and left fighting for his life, she begins pursuing those behind the incident herself. After picking up a gun she had handled in her youth for the first time in decades, she embarks on her revenge against the Chunghwa Group.

Kim Moo Yul of “Teach You a Lesson” will play Seo Yeon Woo, Jeong Suk Ja’s ally. He tells Jeong Suk Ja that there is a connection between her grandson’s accident and the Chunghwa Group and helps her seek revenge. Although he possesses exceptional information-gathering skills and judgment, his true reason for approaching Jeong Suk Ja remains unclear.

Through this project, Lee Jung Eun and Kim Moo Yul will reunite in the same production four years after “Juvenile Justice.”

Heo Joon Ho will play Jang Kwang Cheol, the chairman of the Chunghwa Group. A former leader of the Heukseong Gang, he stands at the center of the criminal organization pursued by Jeong Suk Ja and Seo Yeon Woo.

Other figures surrounding the Chunghwa Group include Choi Sung Eun as Shin Ji Hyun, the general manager of the China branch and director of Operational Team 3, and Bae Na Ra as Cheon Tae Seok, the head of the secretary’s office and director of Operational Team 2.

Seo Hyun Woo will join the cast as Yoo Il Goo, the director of Operational Team 4, who is known within the organization as a maverick.

Moon Jong Won will play Eom Sang Pil, the owner of a guesthouse with a mysterious past.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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And Kim Moo Yul in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

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