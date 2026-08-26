Choi Min Sik Takes On The Challenges Of Intern Life In “The Intern”

Upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled new stills featuring Choi Min Sik!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” is a story depicting an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

The newly released stills capture Gi Ho’s eventful life as the newest employee of fashion startup WOOTWOTWO. Taking the documents handed to him by his senior colleague Yu Jin (Park Ye Ni) seriously, Gi Ho carefully studies their contents as he takes on his new duties.

When faced with a mountain of clothes piled up before him, he cannot hide his bewildered expression as he struggles to figure out where to begin.

Wearing his beloved arm sleeves, Gi Ho sits in front of his laptop, carefully watching those around him before popping his favorite snack into his mouth.

After work, another side of Gi Ho emerges, showcasing his experience and unexpected sense of humor. As he video calls his grandson in the United States from a cafe, the deep affection in Gi Ho’s eyes is unmistakable.

His gentle nature also comes through as he lowers himself to meet the eyes of a stray cat.

From his romantic enjoyment of skillfully arranging flowers to the moment he warmly smiles as he hands someone a cup of coffee he brewed himself, the stills tease Gi Ho’s warm charm, which will continue to shine both inside and outside the office.

Regarding Choi Min Sik’s portrayal, director Kim Do Young shared, “The character of Gi Ho reflects a lot of Choi Min Sik’s real-life personality, including his cute and playful side.”

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16.

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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