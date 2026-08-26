Watch: 'Love In The Moonlight' Stars Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, And Kwak Dong Yeon Showcase Unchanging Friendship In Variety Show Teaser

The upcoming special variety show for “Love in the Moonlight” has unveiled its first teaser!

On August 26, the production team of the KBS2 variety show “Love Again in the Moonlight” (literal translation) released its first teaser video, which resembles a youth movie. The teaser captures the real-life best friend moments of the five cast members—Park Bo Gum, Kim You Jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon—who have become even closer over the past 10 years.

A special variety show commemorating the 10th anniversary of the drama, “Love Again in the Moonlight” follows the actors as they embark on a two-day, one-night trip together. They travel to Hongcheon, Gangwon province, where they revisit memories from 10 years ago in a warm and friendly atmosphere while sharing their enduring camaraderie and friendship.

The teaser video, which begins with Kim You Jung humming, features footage captured directly by the five actors using self-cams and film cameras, heightening anticipation for the show.

The comfortable, candid moments of the five friends bring smiles to viewers’ faces—from Park Bo Gum flashing a playful smile at the close-up self-cam to Kim You Jung adorably introducing the breakfast menu, Jin Young showing off a dance without music, and Chae Soo Bin becoming a “peace sign fairy” in front of the camera.

Kwak Dong Yeon remarks, “The night of ‘Moonlighters’ is not over yet,” hinting at their own long night and raising curiosity about what new memories they will create on this trip.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Love Again in the Moonlight” consists of two episodes, with the first episode airing on September 16 at 8:30 p.m. KST, followed by the second episode on September 23 at 9 p.m. KST.

While you wait, binge-watch “Love in the Moonlight” on Viki:

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Or check out Park Bo Gum on “The Village Barber” below:

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