Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Tearfully Confront Their Long-Buried Feelings In “A Love Other Than Yours”

Upcoming KBS drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled new stills!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The newly released stills capture a changed atmosphere between longtime couple Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) and Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin), who were once comfortable with each other.

Although they stand in the same space, they look at each other differently than before, revealing cracks in their emotions. Namgoong Ho gazes at Lee Mi Do while trying to suppress his complicated feelings, while Lee Mi Do meets his gaze with wavering eyes. Even without saying a word, their expressions convey an atmosphere that feels different from usual.

On this day, Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do finally confront the feelings they have kept buried deep inside for the first time. After 10 years together, the longtime couple has grown accustomed to each other, raising anticipation for what they will finally reveal to one another and how the realistic conversations that only longtime lovers can share will change their relationship.

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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