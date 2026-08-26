Watch: Lee Jun Hyuk Takes His Tedious Work Life In Stride After Winning The Lottery In New Drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” Teaser

TVING’s upcoming original series “The Ordinary Jackpot” has unveiled a new teaser!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $907,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

The teaser shows how Gong Eun Tae changes after winning the lottery jackpot while continuing his repetitive work life. After taking home 1.3 billion won in prize money, Gong Eun Tae says, “In the life I’ve lived without being able to get angry, this may be the last chance my life is giving me,” before beginning to make choices unlike those he made before.

Instead of quitting his job, Gong Eun Tae continues working while doing things he normally would never have done. As a result, the dynamic between Gong Eun Tae and Yang Jun Ho (Seo Hyun Woo), an assistant manager on Sales Team 5 who joined the company one year before Gong Eun Tae but whose relationship with him became strained after Gong Eun Tae was promoted to team leader ahead of him, also begins to change.

The stories of his other colleagues, such as Jung Seon Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan), the team leader of Sales Team 4, are also woven into the story.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Ordinary Jackpot” will premiere via TVING on September 10 at 6 p.m. KST, followed by its tvN broadcast on September 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Hyuk in “Love Scout” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Seo Hyun Woo in “Ms. Incognito” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)