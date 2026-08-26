Shin Seung Ho, Kang Ki Young, And Kim Si Ah Find Themselves Entangled In Koo Kyo Hwan’s Strange New Reality In “Reawaken Man: The Red”

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has unveiled new character posters!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

The posters capture each character’s distinct personality as well as the relationships between them.

First, Seok Hwan’s poster bears the line, “Don’t worry. Even if I die, I’ll come back to life.” Alongside Seok Hwan’s seemingly fearless attitude toward death, the poster teases the relentless action he will unleash throughout the film. As a character with the unique ability to grow stronger each time he dies, it remains to be seen how his abilities will come into play.

The poster for Black (Shin Seung Ho), the mysterious figure pursuing Seok Hwan, exudes an entirely different atmosphere. The weighty line, “In the end, you and I are the same,” is paired with his imposing physique. It remains to be seen what exactly the nature of the relationship between Seok Hwan and Black is.

Seok Hwan’s only friend, Young Ha (Kang Ki Young), is also an important character. His poster, which features the line, “Are you out of your mind? You were out of contact for three days!” offers a glimpse of Young Ha’s bewildered reaction to his friend’s sudden change. Young Ha becomes entangled in an unexpected incident after learning that Seok Hwan has the ability to resurrect.

The poster for Ye Rin (Kim Si Ah), Seok Hwan’s younger sister and steadfast supporter, reveals her unwavering faith in him. Along with the line, “Something must have happened to him, I’m telling you,” she gazes ahead with unwavering determination.

While each character poster captures a different atmosphere, they all share the common thread of characters who are intertwined through Seok Hwan.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

Until then, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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And Shin Seung Ho in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki below:

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