Kim Hye Soo, Cho Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Hun, And Kim Jae Chul Get Tangled In A Fierce Fight In “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who have built their public image around being a happy family, become entangled with their next-door neighbors—a married doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—over a shocking secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

The newly released stills capture Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo), Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong), Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun), and Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul), whose lives have become increasingly entangled. Kyung Hee and Jae Hong, who have been at odds amid a buildup of misunderstandings and secrets, look shocked as they witness something.

A fierce physical fight between the two couples also unfolds. Jae Hong, Bo Sung, and a mysterious figure are seen wrestling on the floor, further raising questions about exactly what has happened to them.

Kyung Hee, Soo Jung, and Bo Sung instinctively assume defensive stances, creating a tense atmosphere. Soo Jung is seen covering her mouth in shock, while Jae Hong stands behind her with a distressed expression. The images hint at a new incident that will shake up the second half of the drama.

Bo Sung’s divorce lawyer, Choi Sang Chul (Lee Doo Seok), secretly breaks into Jae Hong’s home, while Na Do (Park Ryang Woo), the twin brother of the private investigator who died in a hit-and-run accident, begins tracking down the truth.

Min Seo and Ye Ji, the daughters of the two couples, also encounter an unexpected person after visiting Kyung Hee’s villa, foreshadowing yet another upheaval.

The next episode of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” will be released on August 28 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the previous episodes of the drama below:

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