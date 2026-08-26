Kim Ji Yeon And Park Seo Ham’s New Drama “Dive Into You” Announces Premiere Date With Intriguing First Poster

Upcoming drama “Dive Into You” has unveiled its first poster!

“Dive Into You” is a soul-swapping fantasy romance that tells the story of a top actress who, after an accident causes her soul to swap with her twin brother’s, travels back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love. The cast includes Kim Ji Yeon, Park Seo Ham, Jang Se Hyuk, and Moon Seung You.

The newly released poster sets a mysterious tone with a glimpse of a woman dressed in an elegant white gown and sparkling accessories while her face remains out of frame.

The “D-31” countdown teases the drama’s approaching premiere, while the phrase “A romance about saving first love” offers a glimpse into the heartfelt story at its center.

“Dive Into You” will premiere on September 26 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

While you wait, check out Kim Ji Yeon in “The Haunted Palace”:

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Also check out Park Seo Ham in “Our Universe”:

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