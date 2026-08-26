Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, And More Transform Into Legendary Historical Figures In New Drama

Upcoming drama “Munmu” (romanized title that refers to Silla’s 30th ruler) has shared new stills featuring Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo, and Park Sung Woong!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Munmu” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Lee Hyun Wook plays Kim Pom Min, the eldest son of Kim Chun Chu and the maternal nephew of Kim Yu Sin. Kim Pom Min is a proud and fearless yet cold strategist who is willing to endure humiliation if it benefits the people and the nation. On battlefields marked by blood, tears, and despair, he rises to become the king who completes the unification.

In the newly released still, Kim Pom Min, a man burdened by the weight of the throne, captures attention with a face filled with anguish. His tightly pursed lips clearly convey both his determination to protect Silla and the complex inner turmoil he faces amid the ceaseless storms of adversity.

Jang Hyuk takes on the role of Yeon Gaesomun, the war god of Goguryeo and a ruthless dictator. Born into a family that had held military power for three generations, Yeon Gaesomun earns the title of war hero through his exceptional combat skills but becomes a figure feared for his ruthless grip on political power. Having conquered Goguryeo, he now sets his sights on Silla. In the still, Yeon Gaesomun’s piercing gaze, beneath his gentle smile, hints at his commanding presence.

Kim Kang Woo portrays Kim Chun Chu, the first Silla king from the high aristocratic class and the father of Kim Pom Min. As the grandson of the deposed King Jinji, Kim Chun Chu is a strategist who protects Silla despite his limitations as an outsider among the aristocracy. Demonstrating his skills as a master of diplomacy and political maneuvering, he prioritizes survival in the present, a pragmatic approach that sometimes sparks controversy. In the image, Kim Chun Chu’s unwavering gaze reveals the sharp instincts of a formidable strategist who knows how to play the game.

Park Sung Woong plays Kim Yu Sin, regarded as the embodiment of the Silla military. Usually easygoing and down-to-earth, Kim Yu Sin becomes a general wholly devoted to his country the moment he sets foot on the battlefield, earning the trust and love of the people. He will also serve as a steadfast ally to his brother-in-law Kim Chun Chu and his nephew Kim Pom Min, standing by their side whenever they face a crisis and demonstrating true loyalty.

The production team stated, “’Munmu’ is generating high anticipation even before its premiere thanks to the participation of renowned actors such as Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, Kim Kang Woo, and Park Sung Woong.” They continued, “The first stills of these actors, who have completely immersed themselves in their historical characters, raise expectations for a spectacular and deeply engaging story—even with just a few photos.”

“Munmu” is slated to premiere in November. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns” on Viki:

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Also check out Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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